Peelamedu, home to the next 'Silicon Valley'

Peelamedu has been growing significantly due to strong economic policies

Peelamedu has been growing significantly due to strong economic policies

Coimbatore’s real estate market provides a plethora of options for homebuyers and investors to choose from, with various localities developing as catchment areas for housing and commercial real estate. One of these is Peelamedu, which is among the fastest-growing locations and a very favourable destination for property buyers. Located in Coimbatore, which is being seen as the ‘next Silicon Valley’ in South India, Peelamedu has been growing significantly due to strong economic policies driving development in this region. It is one of the rapidly evolving and ...

Naveen Nandwani