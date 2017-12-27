Perpetual SIPs best for investors in their 30s

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, or Sensex’s, journey towards 34,000 points has witnessed the inflow of retail investors quite aggressively. And many have taken the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the mutual fund industry has added 18 million SIP accounts in FY 2017-18, averaging around 900,000 accounts a month.

Even the average SIP size is up 50 per cent – from Rs 2,000-2,500 to Rs 3,250. The overall collection in FY18: an impressive Rs 40,780 crore. However, ...