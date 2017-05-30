Pharma funds worst sectoral performers in a year

The funds have shed 8.5%, even as Sensex has returned 16%; effectively that's a 25% underperformance

Pharmaceutical funds have emerged the worst performers among sectoral ones in the past year, trailing other categories such as banking, information technology (IT), fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and infrastructure. In a year, pharma funds have shed 8.5 per cent, shows data from Value Research. In this period, the benchmark BSE Sensex has returned 16 per cent, implying these funds have underperformed the market by nearly 25 per cent. According to experts, weak results from Sun Pharmaceutical and Taro Pharma, overseas arm of the Sun Pharma, as well a negative ...

Ashley Coutinho