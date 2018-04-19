Planning to buy an insurance cover? Here is some advice on important issues

I have a family floater for my parents, wife and myself. We were blessed with a daughter last month.

Should I buy a separate policy for her or include her in the existing family floater? If your family floater sum insured is adequate for the entire family then you may think of adding your newborn daughter in your existing policy. If the family floater sum insured is inadequate for the entire family, then it would be better to have a separate policy for her. My wife and I have health insurance coverage of Rs 500,000 each, while my son has health insurance coverage of Rs 1million. ...