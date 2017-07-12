Planning to travel in October? Make the best use of airline discounts

For the upcoming travel season in October, it’s a good time for travellers to start looking for flight tickets if they are going abroad. Planning in advance can help you get the best rates and the current offers on credit cards can further lower your prices. “The current offers on credit cards offer the best deals for those who plan to fly in the September-October holiday season,” says Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) at Yatra.com. Several online travel agencies (OTAs) have partnered card issuers to offer cashback on bookings. Cleartrip is running an offer with HSBC. HDFC ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?