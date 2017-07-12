TRENDING ON BS
Investors trip on ratings downgrades

Financial planning: MF seems to be a better option, says Kartik Jhaveri
Business Standard

Planning to travel in October? Make the best use of airline discounts

Deals from online travel portals, in partnership with credit cards, are good

Tinesh Bhasin  |  Mumbai 

For the upcoming travel season in October, it’s a good time for travellers to start looking for flight tickets if they are going abroad. Planning in advance can help you get the best rates and the current offers on credit cards can further lower your prices. “The current offers on credit cards offer the best deals for those who plan to fly in the September-October holiday season,” says Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C) at Yatra.com. Several online travel agencies (OTAs) have partnered card issuers to offer cashback on bookings. Cleartrip is running an offer with HSBC. HDFC ...

