Policy wordings are sacrosanct

When a term is expressly defined under the policy, its general dictionary meaning or common usage and interpretation become irrelevant. The term has to be strictly construed as per the definition given in the policy.

You may think that you have proper insurance coverage, when the fact is that you are not covered. Consequently, you may have to bear your own medical expenses. This is what Hardeep Singh learnt the hard way after taking a policy from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. Hardeep's policy, which was valid from 29.6.2004 to 28.6.2009, provided for an extended benefit to ...