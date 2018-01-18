Proximity to IT hubs makes Bengaluru's Banaswadi a residential hotspot

Banaswadi is an established residential precinct in Bengaluru which has seen rapid residential and commercial real estate growth as it is strategically located near Tech Parks. It is divided into two main regions — Chikka and Dodda.

The locality is well connected to the core city along the 7th Main Road, which further connects it to the Outer Ring Road. This gives residents easy access to prominent areas like Hebbal, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Sanjay Nagar and Hennur in the North; CV Raman Nagar and Kaggadasapura in the East; and Sarjapur Road in the South. It is also close to ...