Purchase used cars from organised players

It helps secure loans faster. However, ensure that documentation and registration have been done

It helps secure loans faster. However, ensure that documentation and registration have been done

There is no dearth of lenders willing to extend loans to those looking to purchase a new car or four-wheeler. In fact, a representative from the lender might be present at the showroom itself, willing to help with documentation and processing. But if you are looking to buy a used or second-hand car, getting a loan is not as easy. It is not that banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) don’t offer loans for these cars. It is the lack of transparency in this segment that makes them wary. The used-car market is highly fragmented and there are no standardised norms for ...

Priya Nair