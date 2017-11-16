Railways to pay for bridge collapse accidents

Vinaya Vilas Sawant was employed as a telephone operator in the MTNL, Mumbai. She held a second-class railway pass for the Borivali – Churchgate sector, and used to travel from her home in Jogeshwari to her office at Churchgate.

On September 28, 1992 at about 8.30 pm, when she and her husband were returning home, they used the railway over bridge at Jogeshwari Station. The bridge suddenly collapsed, and the couple fell onto the tracks from a height of about 25 feet. The couple lost consciousness and were taken to Cooper Hospital. Sawant not only lost the jewellery, which she ...