Reader's Corner: After LTCG tax, will realty replace equity as asset class?

I am 42 years old. I have been a regular investor in mutual funds. Now with the Budget introducing 10 per cent long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on equities, is there any other asset class that is more tax efficient and offers double-digit returns. Can I now look at real estate? You should not look at any other asset class.

For long-term wealth creation, equity remains the best compared to all other asset classes. Real estate can be the second best asset class with returns at 9-10 per cent. But equities have delivered 15-20 per cent annual returns in the past. If you ...