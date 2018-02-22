Reader's Corner: General Insurance

I am planning to take a householder policy that will also cover valuables such as gold and jewellery. I do not have the bills for these. I will get valuation done and submit it to the insurer. I wish to know whether insurers have tie-ups with valuers.

How much do valuers typically charge, and how are their fees structured? Normally, the valuation can be done by any reputed jeweller. He will do the valuation based on the current market price of the ornaments. The fee is typically a percentage of the total assessed value, and has to be borne by the insured. If the value of the ...