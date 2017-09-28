Reader's corner: Life Insurance

I want to buy a term policy. How do I select the insurer or should I go for the cheapest plan available online? It is always prudent to stick to some of these basic guiding principles while purchasing your term plan. First and foremost check the claim settlement ratio of the company and the insurance company’s reputation to ensure it is the right choice. Insurance is a long-term contract and it is important that the company offers a seamless insurance experience and keeps its promise in the hour of need. This should be followed by the features offered (add-ons/ riders), sum ...