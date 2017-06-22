Readers' Corner: Banking

I want to take a loan for constructing a plot on my ancestral land. Are the lending rates for purchasing a plot on a loan same as for purchasing a ready property? Will the amount of loan be calculated on the value of the land or only my income? Will repayment start only after I finish constructing the house? The rate of interest charged for construction loan could vary for different institutions. The amount calculation depends on both the financial eligibility and property/construction cost. Construction loans are disbursed on a pro-rata basis depending on stage of construction ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?