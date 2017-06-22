Readers' Corner: Banking

I want to take a loan for constructing a plot on my ancestral land. Are the lending rates for purchasing a plot on a loan same as for purchasing a ready property? Will the amount of loan be calculated on the value of the land or only my income? Will repayment start only after I finish constructing the house? The rate of interest charged for construction loan could vary for different institutions. The amount calculation depends on both the financial eligibility and property/construction cost. Construction loans are disbursed on a pro-rata basis depending on stage of construction ...

Rajiv Anand