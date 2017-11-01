Readers' Corner: Banking

I am planning to take a joint home loan with my father to construct a house. The land is in my father’s name. Can I still get a loan? Yes, you can get a loan with your father as the co-applicant. It’s permissible to let the son come on the loan structure even if he’s not the owner. In case of a father and son coming as co-applicants, while permissible, it may reduce the loan tenure since the age of the applicant/co-applicant at the time of loan maturity should be around 60-65 years. For example, if at the time of loan application, the sons’ age is 28 years ...