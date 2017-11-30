Readers' Corner: Banking

While doing online banking, I saw that there was an instant loan of Rs 1.5 lakh available. To check it out, I availed the loan and funds were credited to my bank account immediately. I didn’t expect that.

I don’t need that money. Is there a way I can return the money without being charged any interest or prepayment penalty? Banks offer instant personal loans for a select set of existing customers for whom such loans may be pre-approved. These customers can get the personal loan instantly through mobile app or internet banking. In case, a customer wants to cancel ...