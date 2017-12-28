Readers' Corner: Financial Planning

I have nine funds in my portfolio. Four balanced funds, two equity-oriented child plans, one short-term debt fund, one small-cap and one large-cap scheme. The child funds are for my two daughters.

A year back, I invested lump sum of Rs 10 lakh for each one of them. Can you suggest if I should tinker with the portfolio? I am 35 and don't need any of this money for the next 10 years. On the face of it all looks okay. Many questions for you to consider; why have four balanced funds? Why have a debt fund unless you have some short-term goal. You’re just 35, why invest in ...