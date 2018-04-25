Readers' Corner: Financial planning

I want to invest Rs 20,000 a month via systematic investment plans (SIP) for 10-15 years. I am 32. How should I allocate this amount and in how many funds? Consider just two or three funds. Ideally you should get a large-cap fund, a mid-cap fund, and perhaps a sector fund.

Readers who want to invest a larger sum may consider two funds of each kind. Having more funds does not provide additional diversification benefit. Your minimum timeframe should be 10-15 years, but I urge you to continue for as long as you can. SIP is a very good habit. With an investment of Rs 20,000 per month, ...