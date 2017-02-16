Readers' corner: General Insurance

Will health policy cover medical tests? I am a diabetic and need medical tests on a regular basis. Is there a suitable plan for me?

This depends on the coverage under the policy you have. While most of the policies in India cover hospitalisation expenses, there are some policies or plans which do cover Out Patient Department (OPD) expenses including diagnostic tests. It is advisable that you look for a policy or plan which extends OPD care.

My brother is an NRI and lives in Dubai. He needs to undergo a surgery and is planning to get it done in India. Will his medical purchased in Dubai be valid in India?

This depends upon the health policy that he holds in Dubai. There are some products which have worldwide coverage while some products have geographical restrictions. If his policy provides worldwide coverage, then this will be valid for his surgery in India.

If my health company adds new features to the policy, will I be eligible for those features? Will I have to pay additional premium for them?

In case an existing health product is revised by an company, then the revised product or plan benefits would be applicable to you from your next renewal (as per the plan you opt for the renewal).

While shifting to another city can I buy for my household goods? Will the include theft and damage? And what is the period of the

Yes, while shifting from one city to another, you can insure your household goods in transit which are booked to be transported through transporter. You can opt for coverage on All risk basis or coverage against few named perils that is available in market. An policy taken on All risk basis provides coverage against all type of risks including theft and damage to cargo except for the risks which are mentioned in exclusion section of policy. However, an policy taken on Basic risk (named perils) provides coverage primarily against damage and loss to cargo due to Fire and losses accompanied with accident to carrying conveyance. Theft is not covered under such policy unless specifically the theft coverage is extended. Coverage under both the policies can start on commence of transit from origin, continues during ordinary transit and terminates on delivery at destination or on expiry of seven days after arrival of conveyance at final destination town, whichever happens earlier.

I park my car outside the building. In case of an accident while it is parked, can I claim

You can claim for damages to the car if you have taken a comprehensive policy and also if you have not done an illegal parking.

I purchased an apartment two years back. I wish to take a property I want to know if there is an incident in the building in which only my flat is affected, which policy will get active – the one which I have or the one which society has for the building?

If both the policies taken by you and your society covers the building structure, then the contribution clause will be applicable during a claim in which both the policies will pay its proportionate share of the loss. However, it is recommended that you to take a property covering not only the structure of your flat, but also the contents and valuables in your house.



