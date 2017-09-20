Readers' Corner: General insurance

My son was learning to drive. I was with him in the car. He dashed into a divider and the car is damaged. Will the insurer pay for damages caused by a holder of learner’s license? If the vehicle is driven by a valid and effective learner’s license holder at the time of accident, claim will be payable, if requirements of the Rule 3 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 are met. This means, that the co-driver has a valid and effective permanent license and displays the L board on the vehicle, as per said rules. My parents are 68 and 63. I have purchased a Rs 5 ...
