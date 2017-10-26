Readers' Corner: General Insurance

I have a health insurance for family that covers my newborn from day one. My friend had a similar policy, but the company refused to pay claims for a health issue that the child had since birth. Is this common practice? We need to check the clause under which the claim has been declined. External ailments are generally excluded from the scope of cover. Policy wordings of the product are required to be checked for details on the exclusions and conditions. I have read that there are policies that cover for Ayurvedic treatment. What are the things covered under ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?