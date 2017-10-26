Readers' Corner: General Insurance

I have a health insurance for family that covers my newborn from day one. My friend had a similar policy, but the company refused to pay claims for a health issue that the child had since birth. Is this common practice? We need to check the clause under which the claim has been declined. External ailments are generally excluded from the scope of cover. Policy wordings of the product are required to be checked for details on the exclusions and conditions. I have read that there are policies that cover for Ayurvedic treatment. What are the things covered under ...