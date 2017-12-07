Readers' Corner: General Insurance

My daughter is going on a school trip. I am not sure whether the organisers are buying travel insurance for the students. Can I buy an individual travel insurance for my daughter alone? Generally, organisers/schools buy a group travel cover for students.

It would be advisable to check with the organisers. If they have not procured a group travel policy and the school trip is abroad, it is essential to buy an overseas travel insurance for the period of travel. There are various options available for individual travel policies. Even for domestic travel, there are products ...