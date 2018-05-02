Readers' Corner: Life Insuracnce

I am an engineer at a manufacturing company. One of my colleagues recently opted for an income protection cover. How useful is it? An income protection cover is a must-have plan for each and every person who generates income for his or her family.

This cover is designed to provide you with a regular monthly payment in the event of death, disability or illness leading to loss of income for a specified period of time. Income protection plans also allow the nominees the flexibility of receiving pay-outs at intervals of their choice. Such an option helps ensure that the lump sum does ...