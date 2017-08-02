Readers' Corner: Life Insurance

I am 30 years old with two children. I want a life insurance policy. Should I buy a whole life cover or the regular one with cover till the age of 60? Normally, life insurance policies protect against the risk of two life situations- dying too early or living too long. At your age, you should definitely go for a personal insurance cover (term plan) offering death benefit till the age of 80. To secure the future of your kids, it is advisable to purchase two separate child plans for each child (factoring the kids’ age and requirements) which must include the waiver of premium ...