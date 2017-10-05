Readers' Corner: Life Insurance

I have been investing in equity funds through a systematic investment plan (SIP) for last three years. Now that the Nifty is close to 10,000-mark and I have made good returns, should I book profit or continue investing? Investments in equity funds should be looked at from a long-term view. Markets making new peaks also not mean you should discontinue investments. Your investments through an SIP can be continued without the need to time the markets, as this works on a rupee cost averaging concept. With this, you will get less units allocated as the markets go up and more allocated ...