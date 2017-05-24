Readers' Corner: Mutual Funds

SIP can be the best method to invest as it aids in rupee cost averaging

If the markets are rising, is it better to invest a lumpsum amount in one of my existing mutual funds or increase the SIP amount by across all mutual funds? I am investing in four mutual funds currently through SIPs. As per the assumption in the query, if the markets were to continue to rise, then a lumpsum investment may prove to be better than SIP. However, over a market cycle, SIP can be the best method to invest as it aids in rupee cost averaging. Since the details of the four funds you have already invested in are not provided, it is prudent to continue with ...

Nimesh Shah