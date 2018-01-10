Readers' Corner: Planning to retire? Some options for regular pension

I had purchased a term policy a few years ago. It has a sum assured of Rs 2.5 million. I feel that I should increase it to Rs 10 million. I am also told that premium rates have come down, so I could get a new policy at a lower price.

I am 46 years old. Will insurers be willing to enhance my cover? Generally, it is difficult to increase the cover of a term policy after its issuance, however, you may check with your insurer as policies differ from product to product. Currently, the term plan rates have been revised and have come down. In case your current policy cover cannot be ...