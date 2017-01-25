Readers' corner: Taxation

My father gifted a flat jointly to my brother and me. The flat is given out on rent. My brother collects the rent and pays me half of it every month. Will I have to pay tax on the money I receive as it is not shown as rent in my bank account? You have not mentioned when your father gifted the house to you and your brother and what your share is in that house. It looks like you both are equal owners as half of the rent collected by your brother is handed over to you. Since you earned the rental income from the house, it would be taxable in your hands. The fact that you did not ...