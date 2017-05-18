Readers' Corner: Taxation

To help a friend who was travelling, I took a cash payment of Rs 2.5 lakh from his client and deposited in my bank account. Later, I transferred it to him via net banking. If I get a query from the tax department, asking to explain the source of funds, what should I do? You are rightly worried as the tax authorities may suspect this to be the case of money laundering. There are several aspects to this transaction which can be questioned and needed to be explained. First of all, why did you receive this cash? What is the nature of receipt? Whether money taken from the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?