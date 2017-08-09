Readers' Corner: Taxation

I had acquired 500 shares of Company A in the financial year 2014-15 in an offline transaction for Rs 10,000. The company then merged with Company B, which is a listed entity. I was allotted 100 shares of Company B. I sold my holdings on the exchange for around Rs 1 lakh in August. As I had not paid securities transaction tax when acquiring shares of Company A, do I need to pay any capital gains tax now? Under section 10(38) of the Act, any long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on an equity share or a unit of an equity oriented fund is exempt, provided the sale is made on or after ...