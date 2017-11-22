Readers' Corner: Taxation

I pay Rs 30,000 as maintenance to my wife. We are separated.

Who pays tax on this money? Shouldn’t I be getting a deduction and she be paying the tax? There is no specific provision/clause available in The Income Tax Act, 1961, on the taxability of alimony payments. Such a payment may be considered as a capital receipt (if paid in lump sum) and hence, not taxable. On the other hand, this may fall under the ambit of revenue receipt (if paid on a monthly basis) and, therefore, liable to tax in the hands of the recipient. There are judicial precedents which ...