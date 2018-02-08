Readers' Corner: Will life insurance be in force even outside India?

I am moving to Canada with a new job. It will be a permanent posting and I am not aware when I will be back in India. Will my life Insurance be in force even if I am outside India? Yes, it will be.

A term plan is valid worldwide and you can continue with the same policy purchased in India. However, for any other life insurance policy the continuity in another country depends on the feature of the product, the type of policy and the new country. You can get in touch with your insurer for further clarity on your policy and do not forget to update your KYC (know your client) details ...