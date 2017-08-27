Real estate prices are showing signs of revival in select pockets

Real estate prices, which have been stagnant for the past two-three years, are showing signs of revival in select pockets of the country. Though the pace of revival will not be uniform across different cities, for end users this could be good time to act before prices firm up and discounts vanish. An incipient turnaround According to the April-June 2017 Magicbricks Propindex report, 55 per cent of the 750-plus localities covered by their survey witnessed an average price increase of 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). The southern markets fared better; those of ...