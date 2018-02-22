Realty check: Current rates and unit sizes in Rs 5 mn-10 mn price range

-
Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 5 mn-Rs 10 mn.
If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy.Note:
- Ticket price range considered for the above data points is between Rs 5 mn and 10 mn
- All the data points discussed in the above table refer to primary market only
- Above residential data set comprises of residential apartments only
- Above residential data is representative of organised real estate developers only
- The top performing micromarkets based on sales during last year Jan-2017 to Dec-2017) is represented on the above table
- Data points are updated till December 2017
