TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » PF » News » Real Estate

Cyber insurance a must for businesses: How to choose right policy
Business Standard

Realty check within budget of Rs 25 lakh-50 lakh

If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy

Business Standard 

  • ALSO READ

    Affordable housing, EPF rules: Multiple tailwinds could perk up real estate Realty sector: In repair mode, or is it reviving? Realty check within budget of Rs 50 lakh-1 crore BSE Realty rise for the fourth straight session; up 8% since Budget Should you invest in realty as Rera comes into effect?

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy

Realty check within budget of Rs 25 lakh-50 lakh

Realty check within budget of Rs 25 lakh-50 lakh

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Realty check within budget of Rs 25 lakh-50 lakh

If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy

If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy

Realty check within budget of Rs 25 lakh-50 lakh

Realty check within budget of Rs 25 lakh-50 lakh

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Realty check within budget of Rs 25 lakh-50 lakh

If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy

Realty check within budget of Rs 25 lakh-50 lakh

Realty check within budget of Rs 25 lakh-50 lakh

image
Business Standard
177 22