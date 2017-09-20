Realty check within budget of Rs 30 lakh-Rs 50 lakh

Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price range of Rs 30 lakh-Rs 50 lakh. If you are looking at buying real estate, an idea about prevailing rates would come in handy Note Ticket price range considered for the above data points is between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh All the data points discussed in the above table refer to the primary market only ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?