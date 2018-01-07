Repercussions of mis-selling: Should you trust banks with your investments?

For years, banks have been guilty of mis-selling. According to experts, even the well-heeled have been caught unawares by their smooth-talking relationship managers.

The special operations group of the Rajasthan Police recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a few executives of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and ICICI Bank. Employees of these organisations are alleged to have unfairly convinced senior citizens, farmers and labourers, who wanted a simple fixed deposit, into buying insurance products. The customers, whose entire lives’ savings were used to pay ...