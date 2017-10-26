Retirement homes: Attractive option for the elderly

The proportion of elderly citizens within Indian society is growing and with it the demand for specially designed residential complexes that cater to their needs. According to a recent report on senior housing brought out by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the share of the elderly in India's population had risen from 5.6 per cent in 1961 to 8.6 per cent in 2011. It is estimated to reach 10.7 per cent by 2021 and 23.6 per cent by 2050. According to the same survey, developers estimated that the size of the sector is estimated to increase from US$ 1.26 billion in 2016 ...