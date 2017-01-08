Returns not hampered by too many or too few stocks

An ideal portfolio needs to have 15-50 stocks, going by different studies. But, Indian equity mutual funds seem to defy this. Schemes with a higher number of stocks have performed on a par with those having an ideal portfolio. This holds true across different categories of funds. Don’t worry if your fund puts its eggs in too many baskets. For all you know it may work in your favour. (Click on picture for details)
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?