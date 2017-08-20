Review your portfolio when funds change

A change in a mutual fund (MF) scheme can affect your investment portfolio. Sample this: The fund manager of one of the biggest equity funds by assets under management (AUM) decided to focus on select large-cap stocks. Earlier, the majority of the stocks were mid- and small-caps. The number of stocks came down from around 63 to 40. In the past two years, the fund has started underperforming its peers. There have also been several instances of fund managers adding a significant portion of mid- and small-cap stocks in a large-cap scheme and vice versa. “Most funds don’t ...