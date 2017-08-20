Review your portfolio when funds change

A change in a mutual fund (MF) scheme can affect your investment portfolio. Sample this: The fund manager of one of the biggest equity funds by assets under management (AUM) decided to focus on select large-cap stocks. Earlier, the majority of the stocks were mid- and small-caps. The number of stocks came down from around 63 to 40. In the past two years, the fund has started underperforming its peers. There have also been several instances of fund managers adding a significant portion of mid- and small-cap stocks in a large-cap scheme and vice versa. “Most funds don’t ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?