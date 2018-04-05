Save money when dialing abroad: These apps can bring down call cost by 98%

Instead of spending Rs 8 a minute calling someone in the US or the UK from your mobile phone, what if you can make the same call for just 14 paise a minute? While you save 98 per cent on your mobile bills, there’s no compromise on call quality – it feels just like a call made from your mobile to another phone abroad.

Such savings are possible if you use an app that lets you make calls using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP or IP telephony). VoIP operators say that increasingly many individuals are opting for this service to make calls abroad. “VoIP services are ...