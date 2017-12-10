SC relief for self-employed accident victims

Family members of self-employed road accident victims have a reason to celebrate, finally. The Supreme Court (SC) which recently passed a judgment that even these people’s families would be entitled to compensation considering ‘future prospects’ of the victim.

Until now, victims with a permanent job were eligible to get benefits of ‘future prospects’. In a way these guidelines by the SC bring in parity among all the three sets of victims. In addition, the apex court has also extended the same benefit to fixed-income employees. Industry ...