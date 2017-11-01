School to pay for injury on premises

Fights among children is common in schools. However, if it results into an injury, the school becomes liable for failing in its duty to monitor the students and enforce discipline. This path-breaking judgement was given by the Maharashtra State Commission on September 1, 2017 in case of Rahul Joshi of Michael High School in Kurla. Joshi, a 9th standard student, was in his classroom on June 13, 2013, at 9.10 am. The classroom has no teacher or any other adult. Joshi and another student got into an argument, leading to a physical fight. The other boy twisted Joshi’s arm so ...