Seek these money-making opportunities when the market mood is grim

After a rally that lasted for over a year, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, or Sensex, has gone into correction mode finally. Between January 29 and February 6, the Sensex is down 5.8 per cent.

But market experts have been expecting this and preparing investors for this correction for quite some time. Says S Naren, chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund: “We were in the midst of a global bull market wherein some global indices have been overbought as of January. One has to take cognizance of the fact that US markets have gone up continuously from ...