Self-driven rented cars provide flexibility

Recently, Delhi-based graphic designer Mohit Khanna, 28, and his friends wanted to head for the hills for a three-day getaway. The only hitch this young lot faced was that none of them had a bigger vehicle that could accommodate them all and tackle the hilly terrain. A car enthusiast friend of theirs suggested that they try the self-driven car rental option. They did so and had a wonderful time. “Having a self-driven car gives you the freedom to drive or stop at your own convenience and explore a destination at your own pace. You enjoy privacy. And don't forget the extra seat ...