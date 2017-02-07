Your Money: Senior citizens pension scheme offers good rate

In Union 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a scheme for offering an assured return of eight per cent, for a period of 10 years. The scheme will be launched by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on April 1 and will offer interest payouts on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual basis.

Earlier in December, Prime Minister had announced a special senior citizen's fixed deposit (FD), which also offers a guaranteed return of eight per cent on a tenure of 10 years. There was also a maximum limit of Rs 7.5 lakh on this FD. How do these schemes compare with other options available for the elderly?

Similar schemes for this category were offered earlier in 2014-15 as well, and were open for subscription for a year. They had offered annualised returns of around nine per cent. The new scheme too is expected to be open for subscription for a year from the date of launch.

According to Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder7 Financial Advisories, while eight per cent interest looks attractive at this point of time, for those who fall into the higher tax bracket, the effective yield will be lower than 8 per cent.

“ is completely taxed in the hands of the investor. One must keep that in mind and invest only a part of your portfolio in such schemes,’’ he says.

Another thing to keep in mind is that typically the of interest on such schemes is higher for those who are older. So, someone who is 70 years will get a higher than someone who is 60. Despite that, given the current rates of existing schemes, eight per cent looks attractive.

For instance, in case of LIC’s own plan, Jeevan Akshay VI, the of interest for someone who is 60 years of age is roughly 7 per cent. had reduced the rates on this plan in December 2016, after the fall in interest rates.

P Venugopal, founder, Insuranceinbox.com, said: “On a pure comparison of returns earned in the short term, this plan gives lesser yield than a normal bank FD for senior citizens. However, the bank FD rates keep changing (mostly going down, in the falling interest scenario) while the rates are fixed. So, in the long run, the rates may be better considering there is certainty or the of interest earned. But if you are looking at short term or if you are comfortable with a little volatility, bank FDs or even fixed income mutual funds are a better option than plans. You may even consider National Scheme which gives better yields with flexibility to withdraw your anytime.”

can also consider non-convertible debentures (NCDs) which could give potentially higher returns. But keep in mind the safety aspect as are issued by private players, unlike the scheme which will be issued by and hence is very safe, points out Sadagopan.

National Savings Certificate, which gives 8 per cent for five years and post office deposits which give 7.8 per cent for five years and 7.3 per cent for three years other options, that offer liquidity. But the interest is subject to change.