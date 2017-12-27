Senior citizens should use top-up plans to beat medical inflation

Health insurance premiums for senior citizens have seen a significant increase. In the past five years, these have gone up between 50 per cent and 100 per cent, increasing the outgo especially for those senior citizens who want to enhance their medical insurance cover or buy a fresh policy. “Premiums have increased as more older individuals are opting for health insurance than young ones.

If claims rise, insurers have no option but to revise their rates. Another reason for a hike in the premium is medical inflation, which is at 10 per cent,” says Dhruv Sarin, head of ...