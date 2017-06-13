Short supply doesn't mean great value

With the market going great guns, there are a large number of companies which are getting ready to list themselves through initial public offerings (IPOs). Many of them are big names, such as Reliance Nippon Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard and HDFC Life, among others. And there is something unique about all these stocks – either there are no or just one or two listed peers. In the absence of listed peers, these stocks are likely to command scarcity premium. The question: How much premium should a retail investor pay for a stock which has none or few listed peers? ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?