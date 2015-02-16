Snip that tax outgo

EPF: Employee contribution (12 per cent of basic salary) is eligible for deduction

Salary slip will show the contribution



Employee contribution (12 per cent of basic salary) is eligible for deduction Salary slip will show the contribution Tuition fee: Includes fee to any university, college and school for fulltime course

Each parent can claim the deduction for up to two children each, covering a maximum of four children

Private tuitions and coaching classes are not covered



Includes fee to any university, college and school for fulltime course Each parent can claim the deduction for up to two children each, covering a maximum of four children Private tuitions and coaching classes are not covered Home loan: You can claim deduction on principal paid on home loan



You can claim deduction on principal paid on home loan PPF: Now, deduction allowed up to Rs 1.5 lakh



Now, deduction allowed up to Rs 1.5 lakh Life insurance: Premiums paid towards life insurance of self, spouse and children are eligible

If paying premium for more than one insurance policy, all can be included



Premiums paid towards life insurance of self, spouse and children are eligible If paying premium for more than one insurance policy, all can be included ELSS: If the limit is not exhausted from above deductions, this is the next best option

Suited for long-term wealth creation, as it is stock market-linked



If the limit is not exhausted from above deductions, this is the next best option Suited for long-term wealth creation, as it is stock market-linked Five-year bank fixed deposits: Tax-saving FDs of scheduled banks with tenure of 5 years are eligible



Tax-saving FDs of scheduled banks with tenure of 5 years are eligible Post office and NSC: Investments made in name of spouse (not working) and children are eligible

Preferred instrument for those in low tax bracket



Investments made in name of spouse (not working) and children are eligible Preferred instrument for those in low tax bracket Senior citizen savings scheme: Most lucrative among all the small but only for seniors



Most lucrative among all the small but only for seniors Property registration: If residential property bought this financial year, this fee can be claimed under Section 80C



If residential property bought this financial year, this fee can be claimed under Section 80C Ulip: Avoid new Ulip plans and invest only if you have ongoing commitment

Other important deductions other than LTA and HRA



Avoid new Ulip plans and invest only if you have ongoing commitment Other important deductions other than LTA and HRA Home loan: You can claim deduction on the interest lenders charge you, under Section 24(b)



You can claim deduction on the interest lenders charge you, under Section 24(b) Medical insurance: You can claim deduction of up to Rs 15,000 for self and family. Within this, deduction of Rs 5,000 for preventive health check-up also available

Additional deduction of up to Rs 15,000 available for parents' mediclaim

In case of senior citizen parents, deduction allowed is up to Rs 20,000



You can claim deduction of up to Rs 15,000 for self and family. Within this, deduction of Rs 5,000 for preventive health check-up also available Additional deduction of up to Rs 15,000 available for parents' mediclaim In case of senior citizen parents, deduction allowed is up to Rs 20,000 Loan for higher studies: Interest on loans taken for self or spouse or children can be claimed



Interest on loans taken for self or spouse or children can be claimed Donations: Depending on the institution, you can either claim full money paid or 50 per cent