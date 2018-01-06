Soon, pay lower health insurance premiums for good behaviour

Today an individual who exercises regularly and keeps fit pays the same health insurance premium as someone who is not as fit but falls in the same geography and demographics. This is set to change soon, thanks to technology. Insurers are using the voluminous data gathered from various devices to understand risk better and offer more customised products to individuals.

This is not restricted to health insurance. Individuals could soon get customised products in automobile and travel insurance as well. In future, it’s even possible that machines may take inputs from customers and ...