Sriperumbudur: Gain from investing in land parcels

Located in the southwest part of Chennai, Sriperumbudur is a rapidly growing business destination popularly known as the industrial capital of Tamil Nadu.

The locality has a lot of potential for economic expansion, being one of the major industrial, trade and commerce hubs of South India. With an increase in automobile and service sectors along with its strategic location on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, Sriperumbudur has witnessed an upward trend in demand from industries as well as land investors, as it is home to some of the major automobile industry players who are constantly ...